Labour MP: Infected blood compensation scheme changing ‘behind closed doors’

Rules are being changed “behind closed doors” when it comes to compensation for those impacted by the infected blood scandal, a Labour MP has suggested.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Clive Efford also raised concerns about the “pace of payments”, as he urged the Government to engage with the victims and their families.

The Government is committed to “ensuring swift resolution and compensating in full”, Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £11.8 billion in compensation for the victims of the scandal in her October Budget, which the Infected Blood Compensation Authority has been tasked with administering.

More than 30,000 people who received NHS treatment between the 1970s and early 1990s were infected with contaminated blood. Many contracted several viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

On Wednesday, Eltham and Chislehurst MP Mr Efford said: “A year ago today, this House defeated the then-government over the contaminated blood scandal compensation scheme.

People holding up copies of the Infected Blood Inquiry report (Jeff Moore/PA)

“This Government’s £11.8 billion set aside for that compensation scheme is welcome, but as victims die every week, there is concern about the pace of payments and the fact that rules are being changed behind closed doors in Whitehall without explanation, contradicting some of the recommendations of Sir Brian Langstaff.

“So does (Sir Keir) agree with me that next week’s meeting scheduled with the campaign groups representing the victims must represent the start of those infected and affected being involved in the process that they fought so hard for, for so long, and too many died and failed to see?”

The Prime Minister replied: “We are committed to acting on the findings of the infected blood inquiry and ensuring swift resolution and compensating in full, and that’s why we announced £11.8 billion to compensate those who waited far too long for justice.

“And I’ll happily make sure that he gets a meeting with the Paymaster General to discuss the issues he’s raised.”