Arrest over alleged fraud linked to justice campaign for Pc Yvonne Fletcher

A 69-year-old man has been arrested over allegations of fraud linked to the justice campaign over the 1984 murder of policewoman Yvonne Fletcher.

Pc Fletcher, 25, was shot while on duty outside the Libyan embassy during a protest there but no-one has ever been charged over her death.

The Metropolitan Police received allegations of financial irregularities linked to a justice campaign over her death in July, and passed the inquiry to Cheshire Police to avoid any conflict of interest.

The memorial for Pc Yvonne Fletcher in St James’s Square, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Officers from Cheshire Police made the arrest in Mill Hill, north London, on Wednesday, where they are also searching a property.

Detective Constable Ed Currie, from the Cheshire Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “We understand the concern that this arrest is likely to cause, and our colleagues from the Met Police are closely linked with the family of Yvonne who have been updated on today’s developments.

“As part of ongoing inquiries, we’re keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may, at any time, have donated to the campaign to bring about justice for WPc Yvonne Fletcher.

“This is not linked to Yvonne’s family nor is it to be confused with the official Police Memorial Trust charity.”

A public portal has been set up for anyone who wishes to contact the investigation team about donations they have made at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/07CH24D62-PO1.