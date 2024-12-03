Andrew RT Davies resigns as leader of Welsh Conservatives

Andrew RT Davies has resigned as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd.

He wrote to the Welsh Conservatives’ chairman after a confidence vote in his leadership of the Welsh Conservative group.

Mr Davies said a “substantial minority” of his party do not support him and his position is “untenable”.

He wrote: “Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader.

“I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning.

“This vote has now taken place. It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available.

“While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”