Sir Chris Wormald confirmed as UK’s new top civil servant

Sir Chris Wormald has been appointed Cabinet Secretary, becoming the UK’s top civil servant and the Prime Minister’s most senior policy adviser.

The current permanent secretary of the Department for Health and Social Care succeeds Simon Case, who is stepping down at the end of the year on health grounds after four years in the role.

Sir Keir Starmer said Sir Chris will bring a “wealth of experience to this role at a critical moment in the work of change this new Government has begun”.

Sir Chris said he is “delighted” at being appointed to the “privileged role”

Current Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is stepping down due to health issues (James Manning/PA)

The appointment has been confirmed in a week when the Government is seeking to drive renewed policy momentum, with the Prime Minister to detail on Thursday a “Plan for Change” with milestones set in key policy areas to achieve the targets laid out in Labour’s manifesto.

These will include a focus on reforming Whitehall, spearheaded by the Cabinet Secretary and members of the Cabinet, in a bid to ensure departments are geared towards the delivery of Labour’s missions, Number 10 has said.

This focus will also influence decisions for next year’s spending review, it has been suggested.

Paying tribute to Mr Case, Sir Keir said: “I want to thank Simon for his service to our country and for the invaluable support he has given to me personally during my first months as Prime Minister.

“He has been a remarkable public servant over many years, and our best wishes go to him and his family as he now takes time to focus on his health.”

He added: “I am delighted that Chris Wormald has agreed to become the next Cabinet Secretary. He brings a wealth of experience to this role at a critical moment in the work of change this new Government has begun.

“To change this country, we must change the way government serves this country. That is what mission-led government will do. From breaking down silos across government to harnessing the incredible potential of technology and innovation, it will require nothing less than the complete re-wiring of the British state to deliver bold and ambitious long-term reform.

“Delivering this scale of change will require exceptional Civil Service leadership. There could be no-one better placed to drive forward our Plan For Change than Chris, and I look forward to working with him as we fulfil the mandate of this new Government, improving the lives of working people and strengthening our country with a decade of national renewal.”

Sir Chris, who will take up the role on December 16, said: “I am delighted that the Prime Minister has appointed me to the privileged role of leading our talented Civil Service, as we rise to the challenge of delivering the Government’s focused agenda to deliver its Plan for Change.

“The Government has set a clear mandate – an ambitious agenda with working people at its heart. That will require each and every one of us to embrace the change agenda in how the British state operates.

“So I look forward to working with leaders across Government, to ensure that the Civil Service has the skills they need to deliver across the breadth of the country.”

Sir Chris, 56, joined the Civil Service in 1991 when he took on a role at the Department for Education, rising to the position of principal permanent secretary.

After moving in 2006 to what was then the Department for Communities and Local Government, where he was promoted to become director general of local government and regeneration, he joined the Cabinet Office as head of economic and domestic affairs secretariat in 2009.

Following the 2010 general election, Sir Chris became head of the deputy prime minister’s office, working alongside Nick Clegg.

He returned to the Department for Education in 2012 as permanent secretary before being appointed to his current role at the Department of Health and Social Care in 2016.

He has worked under seven health secretaries at the department.