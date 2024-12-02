MP apologises for code of conduct breach connected to overseas trip

An MP has apologised for failing to declare a paid-for overseas trip when tabling a parliamentary question.

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson was under investigation for breaching the code of conduct in relation to the need for MPs to “always be open and frank” in declaring any relevant interest in any proceedings in the House.

Making a point of order, the MP for East Antrim said: “I wish to apologise to the House for my failure to declare an interest when tabling a parliamentary question to the secretary of state for business and trade on January 26 2024.

“When I tabled the question I inadvertently neglected to declare my interest of a fact-finding trip to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, paid for by the Turkish chamber of commerce, which was in breach of the rules.

“I apologise to the House for this error and I’m grateful for the parliamentary commissioner for standards for his time and care in rectifying this matter.”

Mr Wilson’s registered interests show the trip include subsistence valued at £180, flights valued at £690 and “accommodation, food, drink and other subsistence” valued at £370.

He visited Northern Cyprus from January 3 to January 6 this year, with the purpose listed as: “Parliamentary fact-finding delegation to learn about the country’s political system, history, culture, and economy.”

In the written question tabled on January 26, Mr Wilson asked whether the business department “plans to produce a trade and investment factsheet for trade with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”.

Then-business minister Greg Hands, in his reply, said the UK does not recognised the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an independent state.