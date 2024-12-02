Actor Ian Smith, Neighbours’ Harold Bishop, reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Neighbours actor Ian Smith, known for playing Harold Bishop on the Australian soap, has announced his departure from the show after revealing he has terminal cancer.

The actor, 86, said in an interview with Australia’s 10 News First that he has a rare form of lung cancer, called pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma.

Speaking to presenter Angela Bishop, he said: “I found out a few months back that I have cancer, that I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to die.”

He later said of having treatment: “I’ve had three chemos although the first one wasn’t chemo it was immunotherapy, which is reasonably new, to the medical world.

“I’ve really put my hand up I think just to be a guinea pig, plus the fact I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can and if they can do that, I’m very happy.

“But I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part”.

A message posted on the official X account of Neighbours said: “Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street. We’re sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years”.

Neighbours also announced that actress Anne Charleston, who played Madge, would return alongside Bishop for some of his last scenes.

In a post on X they said: “In what context Anne will appear is yet to be revealed, but to have the iconic couple reunited will be one final treat for fans.”

Another X post said: “Erinsborough won’t quite be the same again, but rest assured that Harold is set to have a send-off fit for Ramsay Street royalty”.

A video showing him on set with cast and crew on his final day of filming, played by 10 News First, showed Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison telling the actor he was an “icon, legend, Ramsay Street royalty…”.

The actor was emotional as he spoke about losing his wife Gail, in 2019 to cancer, saying he had lost her on December 21 of that year and adding to 10 News First: “That really, I think if that hadn’t happened I’d be a lot worse off now, but my life finished then…”

Asked if he believed he would see Gail again, he said: “No, that’s why I say I wish I was religious, it would be lovely.

“I don’t hold anything, there are people who practise their religion beautifully and I don’t deride them, I envy them, I think it would be lovely to have that to look forward to, fantastic, can you imagine.”

Speaking about what he thought would happen, he told Bishop: “I’ve seen so many deaths… I’ve seen some good ones and I’ve seen bad ones and I’m hoping I’ll go the nice way.”

Smith first appeared on the show in 1987 as an old flame of Madge Mitchell, played by Charleston.

His character was only supposed to be in a few episodes but ended up staying until 1991, when Harold was washed out to sea while on holiday.

In 1996, Smith returned to the show and remained until 2009.

The character made brief guest appearances in the soap over the years, and it was announced again in April this year that Harold would return to Ramsay Street 15 years after his departure as a regular character.

Neighbours launched the careers of stars who are now household names including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, and Russell Crowe.