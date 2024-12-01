Temperatures to return to seasonal average after mild weekend, says Met Office

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages after a mild weekend, the Met Office has said.

The UK enjoyed temperatures above 16C in some places on Sunday but the weather is set to turn colder rapidly on Monday night.

Temperatures will briefly drop below freezing before returning to average temperatures on Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Monday night is probably the coldest night – we should get to minus 8C in one or two spots in Scotland, more likely around high ground, where we’ve got a snow line.

“Then on Tuesday night, possibly minus 3C in Scotland.

“By Tuesday morning, parts of England could get down to minus 2C or minus 3C.”

This weekend’s mild weather saw temperatures as high as 16.4C in Cardiff because winds brought milder air from the south and south west, the Met Office said.

Mr Petagna said: “That’s about five degrees above average – it should be about 10-12C that time of year.

“On Monday, the winds go around to the north, so we’ll get air from a colder northerly direction.”

He added: “It’s just a brief colder spell.

“Later Tuesday the wind starts to come back from the Atlantic again so it starts to turn less cold.”

Mr Petagna said there is a chance temperatures could drop again next weekend as northerly winds are expected to develop.