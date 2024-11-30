Political leaders to pay tribute to Alex Salmond at memorial service

Political leaders will gather on Saturday to pay tribute to Alex Salmond at a public memorial service in Edinburgh.

The former first minister died last month in North Macedonia at the age of 69.

First Minister John Swinney, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar are all expected to attend the service at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown is also believed to be attending.

The service will be conducted by the Reverend George Whyte, with readings and tributes from Mr Salmond’s lifelong friend and Alba Party acting leader Kenny MacAskill, long-time political ally Fergus Ewing, and close friend and Conservative MP Sir David Davis.

His niece Christina Hendry will also pay tribute to the late former first minister.

Current First Minister John Swinney previously served in Alex Salmond’s cabinet (Jane Barlow/PA)

Musician Dougie MacLean will sing the Scottish anthem Caledonia, while the Proclaimers will also perform.

A statement from Mr Salmond’s family said: “As we prepare to pay tribute to Alex, we wish to thank everyone who has contacted us over the last few weeks to express their condolences. It has meant the world to the entire family.

“Please be aware that the memorial is at capacity. Only guests who are registered can be permitted entry, and for security purposes photo ID must be presented.

“For those many who can’t join us in person, the BBC, Sky News and STV News have an agreement to share resources to cover the memorial.

“The BBC will stream live coverage of the service from 10.30am on both the BBC News website within a live page, and as a separate stream on the BBC iPlayer.”

Mr Salmond took office in 2007, before going on to win a majority in 2011 and securing the independence referendum three years later.

Despite losing the vote and subsequently quitting as first minister, Mr Salmond continued in politics, sitting as an SNP MSP between 2015 and 2017, then standing for the upstart Alba Party at the 2021 Holyrood election after a rift between himself and successor Nicola Sturgeon saw him leave the party for good.

Mr Salmond was at a conference in North Macedonia when he suffered a heart attack, with his body repatriated with the help of businessman Sir Tom Hunter.

He was buried in a private family ceremony near his home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on October 29.