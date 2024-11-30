Mother’s urgent plea to find stem cell donor for nine-year-old daughter

A woman is urgently seeking a stem cell donor for her daughter after she was diagnosed with a rare and potentially fatal blood disorder.

Amilah Hussain, nine, from Horsham in West Sussex, was taken to her GP to investigate repeated bruising on her shins earlier this year.

Blood tests showed low platelet counts and she was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia at Great Ormond Street Hospital in October.

Aplastic anaemia occurs when the bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for the body to work normally, making it harder to fight infection, stop bleeding or carry oxygen.

Doctors told Amilah’s mother, Mobeen Hussain, 42, that a stem cell transplant was the only hope for a cure but there is currently no match on the stem cell register.

“When we were told Amilah’s diagnosis, they told us the only cure was a stem cell transplant,” Mrs Hussain said.

“It needed to be treated soon and would be better when Amilah is well because she’d make a really good recovery.”

Mrs Hussain is now working with Anthony Nolan on the Amilah Means Hope campaign to encourage people between the ages of 16 and 30 – particularly those from minority ethnic backgrounds – to sign the stem cell register.

As Amilah has Pakistani heritage, she is more likely to have a unique tissue type and less likely to find a donor on UK registers compared to those from white, northern European backgrounds.

Unfortunately, Amilah’s older brother Naa’il is not a match.

Mrs Hussain added: “When we looked into it, it seemed there’s a lack of donors suitable for patients from ethnic minority communities. The general awareness is just not there.

“Knowing it will be difficult for Amilah to find a donor makes me want to do something.”

A transplant will introduce healthy stem cells into the little girl’s bloodstream to help her body grow and produce new blood cells.

It is hoped the procedure will allow Amilah – known as Milly to friends and family – to get back to her hobbies of horse riding and karate.

Mrs Hussain said: “Until this happened, I didn’t realise that this (stem cell donation) is something people can do. It’s why I’m doing this.

“Stem cell donation is giving a gift of life; it’s such a precious gift to give anyone.”

There are only about 100 to 150 people diagnosed with aplastic anaemia every year in the UK, according to the charity Anthony Nolan.

It is most common in people aged between 10 and 20, as well as people over the age of 60.

Yasmin Sheikh, head of policy and public affairs at Anthony Nolan, said: “Finding a donor for Amilah would mean giving her a second chance at life.

“We need more people aged 16-30 in good general health to sign up to the Anthony Nolan register.

“Amilah’s donor will most likely share her background, which is why we’re particularly calling on people with Pakistani heritage to join the register and give someone like Amilah hope for the future.”

Mrs Hussain explained that Amilah means “hope” in Arabic, which she has embraced for the campaign name.

“Hope not just for herself but for all those who need a hero right now and for all those who will need one in the future,” she added.

“Most heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things. Signing up to the Anthony Nolan register is a chance to change a life and gift someone hope for the future.

“She means a lot to a lot of people.”