Ukrainian territory should be brought under ‘Nato umbrella’ suggests Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that Ukrainian territory under his control should be taken under the “Nato umbrella” to try and stop the “hot stage” of the war with Russia.

Speaking to Sky News, the Ukrainian leader said that such a proposal has “never been considered” by Ukraine because it has never “officially” been offered.

Speaking via a translation transmitted by Sky News, Mr Zelensky said: “If we want to stop the hot stage of the war, we should take under Nato umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control.

Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Sir Keir Starmer as he arrives in Downing Street ahead of meetings with the Prime Minister and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“That’s what we need to do fast, and then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically.

“This proposal has never been considered by Ukraine because no one has ever offered that to us officially.”

In the same interview, Mr Zelensky also said that any invitation should be given “within its internationally recognised border, you can’t give invitation to just one part of a country”.

Last month Mr Zelensky revealed a victory plan.

The Associated Press reported that the plan to win his country’s fight against Russia’s invasion could bring peace next year, he said, but it contains a step that some crucial western allies have so far refused to countenance: inviting Ukraine to join Nato before the war ends.

The interview comes in the same week that Russian drone and missile attacks have hit civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, leaving more than a million people without heat and power in freezing temperatures.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed the attacks with Mr Zelensky in a call on Thursday.

Downing Street said the leaders “discussed the egregious Russian missile strike in the early hours of this morning, which had deprived more than a million people of heat, light and electricity”.

The Prime Minister described the “systemic attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector” as “depraved”, No 10 said.

Following reports that a fresh consignment of Storm Shadow missiles have been sent to Kyiv, Mr Zelensky said in his call with Sir Keir “we discussed advancing our defence cooperation and strengthening Ukraine’s long-range capabilities”.