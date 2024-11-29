Suspects arrested over 1994 murder released after questioning

Five people arrested on suspicion of murdering a taxi driver who was found shot dead 30 years ago have been bailed while further investigations continue.

Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, aged 26 and known to his friends and family as Shami, was killed in his taxi on November 22 1994 with his hands tied and bound to the steering wheel.

Four men aged 64, 57, 52, 51 and a 47-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of his murder on Wednesday morning in the Sneinton and Bakersfield areas of Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor with his family (Family handout/PA)

Police launched a new appeal for information last week, on the 30th anniversary of the killing, as the charity Crimestoppers offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

A police spokesman confirmed on Friday that all five suspects have been released pending further inquiries.

Speaking on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “This was a dreadful crime that has left Shami’s family waiting 30 years for answers.

“Following our appeal, we have received numerous calls from the public. We know that the answer to Shami’s murder lies within the community, and we would encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to please continue to get in touch with our officers or through Crimestoppers.”