Mother, 25, who died after being knocked off e-bike in hit-and-run named

A woman who died after being knocked off an e-bike in a hit-and-run incident has been named as mother-of-one Alana Armstrong.

Derbyshire Constabulary said Ms Armstrong, 25, from Tibshelf, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Police said the collision involved an e-bike and a dark coloured 4×4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, which followed two e-bikes before ramming one of them – causing the rider and pillion passenger Ms Armstrong to fall off the bike.

The car then drove off without stopping.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he needed to have his leg amputated below the knee.

Two people, a man and a woman both in their 30s from the Skegby area of Nottinghamshire, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been released without charge.

Anyone who saw a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in and around the Pleasley area before 8pm on Tuesday has been urged by police to come forward.

The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton, the force said.

Officers believe that there were two people in the car, a male driver and a female passenger.

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

“Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together or celebrate all those milestones.

“My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.”

He added: “As an officer, as a member of the local community, and as a father, I am devastated for her little boy, her family, and her friends and we will do all we can to find those responsible.”