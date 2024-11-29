Heidi Alexander is new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quits

Heidi Alexander has been appointed Transport Secretary after the resignation of Louise Haigh over a undisclosed criminal conviction.

Ms Haigh resigned as Transport Secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a criminal offence related to incorrectly telling police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.

New Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander

She said in a letter to Sir Keir Starmer that the matter would have been a “distraction” from her work delivering Government policy.

Swindon South MP Ms Alexander had been made a justice minister after Labour won the election in July.