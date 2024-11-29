Assisted dying: Man with terminal brain condition says fix palliative care first

A man with a terminal brain condition says the Government needs to fix the UK’s palliative care system first before legislating assisted dying.

Matt Saunders, 49, from Cornwall, was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare condition which causes gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain, in 2022.

Mr Saunders, who says his condition gives him a life expectancy of six to 12 years, has criticised the Government’s “rushed” Assisted Dying Bill, emphasising the need for public debate and proper consultation.

Matt Saunders says the Government needs to fix palliative care first (Matt Saunders/PA)

The proposed legislation, which gives choice at the end of life, will be debated in Parliament on Friday with a first vote taking place.

“Whilst I’m not against the concept of assisted dying I truly think this Bill is an absolute travesty and should not be brought before Parliament,” Mr Saunders told the PA news agency.

“I think once we have fixed palliative care within the NHS, and once we fixed social care in general, then and only then can we begin to have this debate.”

Mr Saunders, a former lawyer, is unable to work because of his condition and has just moved into supported accommodation.

“For all MSA patients, there is no way to even slow it down or treat it, and there’s certainly no cure,” he said.

“Memory loss, specifically short-term memory loss is a very major issue for me.

“Traditionally, I’ve been for the concept of a proper way of dignity into death, rather than people losing function, but I don’t think this Bill has been given the scrutiny it deserves.”

Mr Saunders believes more public debate is needed, including with people like him who are terminally ill but also with doctors who are specialists in palliative care.

“Because the state of palliative care and the state of social care is so poor that, again, I have this horrible feeling that people will want to go down this route because they don’t want to be a burden.

“I also think that we need to make sure that those of us who are terminally ill are financially, properly supported.”

The Bill, which covers England and Wales only, proposes terminally ill adults with less than six months to live who have a settled wish to die should have the option to do so.

If the Bill passes the first stage in the Commons, it will go to committee stage where MPs can table amendments, before facing further scrutiny and votes in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, meaning any change in the law would not be agreed until next year at the earliest.