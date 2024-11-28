Starmer defends Chagos agreement as ‘good deal’

The Prime Minister has defended the Chagos Islands agreement as a “good deal” amid reported criticism from the new leader of Mauritius and the incoming Trump administration.

The deal to cede sovereignty over the archipelago to the Mauritian government secures the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia and the UK is in talks with the new Mauritian leadership on moving forward with the agreement, he said.

New Mauritian prime minister Navin Ramgoolam, a critic of the deal before he took office, reportedly expressed continued reservations after a meeting with the UK’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell on Monday.

And Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, warned in October that the agreement posed “a serious threat” to US national security by handing over the islands to a country allied with China.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Chagos deal is a good deal. It secures the base that’s in the vital interests of the US and the UK.

“And we are already engaging with the new administration in Mauritius as to how we take that forward.”

Under the terms of the deal, the UK-US military presence on Diego Garcia is expected to run for 99 years with an option to renew, with Britain paying a regular annual sum of money.

Nigel Farage, who has repeatedly offered to be a link between the UK Government and the incoming US administration, has said his contacts in the Trump Cabinet are “horrified” by the deal.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister looks forward to working with the president-elect and his administration and referred to comments made by the Foreign Secretary that the Pentagon, White House and State Department think this is a good deal.

A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress being towed past another on the flight line at Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory (Staff Sgt Mary L. Smith/US Dept/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The US system understands why this is a good deal that protects both US and UK national security interests, but obviously we look forward to working with the incoming administration, engaging them on a on a range of issues across trade and investment, national security, etc.

“But when it comes to this deal, we’re very clear on the protections that the deal offers and the importance of the deal to the long-term protection of the base at Diego Garcia.”

The UK Government announced last month it had reached a political agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, also known as the British Indian Ocean Territory, following negotiations which began in 2022.

Mr Ramgoolam, who has since taken office, has signalled he is on board with the deal, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There’s been a change of leadership in Mauritius, and as you would expect we’ve been engaging with the new administration on the details of the deal, and those meetings have been productive.

“Letters have been exchanged between the two administrations noting our respective commitments to progressing the agreement.”

The Mauritian leader “has indicated he is open to this deal”.

“We’re very clear that this deal, agreeing it now on our terms, means that we’re able to secure strong protections that will allow this base to operate.

“It protects our national interests, it respects the interests of our partners, and upholds the international rule of law.”

The spokesman said it was “entirely understandable” that the new administration wanted to examine the detail of the agreement.

“I think it’s an entirely usual process for a new administration to study the detail, but all indications suggest the commitment of the new administration to progressing the agreement.”