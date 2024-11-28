O2 launches AI-powered scam call detection tool

O2 users will have suspected scam and nuisance calls flagged to them before they pick up the phone via a new AI-powered tool, the mobile operator has said.

The company said the new Call Defence feature uses adaptive AI to analyse call number behaviour in real time in order to determine whether it could be a scam or spam call.

If that threshold is met, a warning will be displayed on a user’s phone, but they will still have the option to accept or reject the call.

The technology is powered by voice security firm Hiya.

O2 said the new tool would be rolled out to pay monthly custom plan and Sim-only users, as well as O2 Business customers, with the technology automatically rolling out to Android and iPhone users running the latest versions of either operating system.

Murray Mackenzie, director of fraud at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our AI-powered scam and spam call detection tool is the latest layer of defence we’re rolling out to help protect our customers from fraudsters.

“We’re the first and only UK provider to give customers this innovative new tool for free, which will monitor call behaviour to provide customers greater clarity on who is calling and why, constantly adapting to help keep one step ahead of scammers.

“Whether we’re blocking calls and texts from fraudsters or rolling out Caller ID for trusted businesses, we’re working hard to stop scammers in their tracks.

“But with fraudsters forever evolving their tactics, customers can help us stay one step ahead by reporting suspected scam calls and texts to 7726.”

Kush Parikh, president of Hiya, said: “We’re excited to partner with O2 to bring innovative AI-powered scam protection to millions of customers across the UK via their Call Defence service.

“By leveraging Hiya’s Adaptive AI technology and offering it to its customers for free, O2 is setting a new standard in protecting people and businesses from fraudulent and nuisance calls.

“Together, we’re empowering consumers to take back control of their phones, helping them stay safe and informed while blocking bad actors in real time.”