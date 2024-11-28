NHS Grampian ‘not accepting ambulance patients due to board critical incident’

One of the largest health boards in Scotland will no longer accept ambulance patients in its region.

NHS Grampian, which is responsible for around half a million people in north-east Scotland, has declared a board critical incident due to “sustained and continuing pressure” on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Ambulance patients will be taken to hospitals outside of Grampian, unless they require immediate life-saving care.

NHS Grampian is one of 14 regional health boards in Scotland and manages two hospitals, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Chief executive Adam Coldwells said: “We have taken this significant step in light of sustained and continuing pressure at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“We are working with colleagues in neighbouring boards, and in the Scottish Ambulance Service, to divert other patients, where clinically appropriate, to alternative hospitals.

“Those already waiting at ARI will remain for assessment, and admission if required.

“As always, those with the greatest clinical need will be prioritised. We aim to resume business as usual as soon as possible.”

The hospital will still provide cancer treatment and diagnostic tests, but will postpone some elective procedures and appointments.

Mr Coldwells added: “These options will assist us in the short term; we continue to work with our health and social care partnership colleagues to increase bed capacity to manage current demand across Grampian.

“The general public can help us by meeting friends or relatives due for discharge promptly, before midday if possible, so we can prepare the bed for another patient.

“Using NHS Inform to guide their self-care, or speaking to their GP practice, community pharmacy, or NHS 24 on 111 if they need further advice is also strongly encouraged.”