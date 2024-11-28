Labour leader says Fine Gael transfer push ‘smacked of desperation’

Fine Gael has been dealt a blow in the final hours of campaigning after the Labour Party described a push by Simon Harris to transfer votes to parties like Fianna Fail and Labour as “desperation”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik criticised the comments made by Mr Harris, appealing to the public to vote for “radical” change and “centre-left” parties.

The public will go to the polls on Friday and decide the political landscape for the next few years.

Simon Harris urged voters to choose ‘centrist’ parties (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Harris has said that his preference would be for a coalition.

He said in an interview with the Irish Examiner that he would be voting for Fine Gael and transferring to Fianna Fail and Labour, while urging the electorate to vote for “centrist” parties.

Speaking about the comments, Ms Bacik said: “I saw the Taoiseach’s comments today and frankly I think they smacked of desperation in the last few days of his campaign.

“I’ve consistently said for many months now, before this election campaign even started, that the first thing I would do if I am re-elected, after the people have spoken, is go to the leaders of other parties and other groupings who share a centre-left, green vision and those values that we hold dear in the Labour Party, because we want to ensure that that vision, those values, will shape the next government.”

Ms Bacik said there was an “appetite for Labour’s positive message of constructive change” among the electorate and said she was the only leader of a left party that had set out “a clear vision”.

Ms Bacik said she anticipates an increase in the number of Labour TDs returning to the next Dail.