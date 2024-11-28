Brighter weather to come as Storm Conall moves to the Netherlands

Clearer weather is forecast as Storm Conall moves on to the Netherlands.

Transport was disrupted on Wednesday as heavy rainfall battered southern parts of the country.

However the weather is now returning to a “typical end of November”, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

The coming days will see a split with brighter and drier skies in the east and cloudier weather in the west.

Mr Dewhurst said: “Conall pulled away early lunchtime (on Wednesday), and is now rapidly deepening – there’s quite an intense storm as it pushes into the Netherlands.

Flooded fields and roads near Upton-upon-Severn (David Davies/PA)

“That’s all clearing now UK-wise, and allowing high pressure to build in from the north at the moment, so it’s getting drier, quite clear as well.”

Clear skies mean temperatures will drop to between minus 2C and minus 4C in rural areas on Wednesday night, and around minus 8C in Scotland with some icy stretches, freezing fog patches, and a widespread frost.

Thursday will be generally bright and cold, Mr Dewhurst said.

Clouds are expected to gather in the west and bring a risk of rain in far-western parts of the country, with temperatures around 9-10C.

But further east will be dry with sunny spells and temperatures will reach around 6-7C.

He added that the lightening winds will allow fog patches to form, and a yellow fog warning is in place across Northern Ireland until Thursday morning.

Friday will have a similar east-west split, Mr Dewhurst said.

Breezier weather is forecast for the weekend, but outbreaks of rain will be largely contained in the northern and western parts of the UK.

Some showery rain might reach southeastern areas by Sunday.

Mr Dewhurst said: “Overall, it looks this weather pattern will continue with weather fronts coming in from the Atlantic, but largely affecting the north and the west – occasional spells of rain in the south-east, but temperatures near average really.”