Teenage photographer Liz Hatton who was hugged by Kate dies aged 17

Teenage photographer Liz Hatton – who inspired the Princess of Wales after pursuing a photography bucket list while facing a rare form of cancer – has died, her mother has announced.

The 17-year-old, from Harrogate, was pictured being hugged by Kate at Windsor Castle in October after being invited to take pictures of the Prince of Wales at an investiture.

Liz began a photography bucket list appeal in January after being diagnosed with an aggressive desmoplastic small round cell tumour and given six months to three years to live.

Liz’s mother Vicky Robayna paid tribute to her “incredible daughter” and the kindness, empathy and courage she showed, saying “she flew high until the end”.

Her death at home early on Wednesday morning had left “a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill”, she added.

Ms Robayna announced on X: “Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last.

“Even yesterday, she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year.

“She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.

“No-one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill.”

Ms Robayna offered her thanks to those who helped the teenager fulfil her dreams in her final months and those who liked and supported her work, adding: “You ensured Liz’s last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end.”

She asked people to share one of Liz’s photos in tribute, under the hashtag #LizHatton, and also to support the family’s mission to fund research into Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour, which has no charity specialising in the disease in the UK.

Vicky has set up a fundraising page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vicky-robayna with a goal of raising £100,000.

Kate, who herself was treated for cancer this year, and William, in a personal message earlier in the autumn, described Liz as a “talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both”.

Liz was joined at the Windsor Castle investiture by her mother, stepfather Aaron and brother Mateo.

As part of her bucket list, she went on to photograph comedian Michael McIntyre, circus performers, the Royal Ballet, models from the Storm Model Agency, the London Air Ambulances from a helipad, hotel doormen, the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and joined acclaimed British photographer Rankin to lead a fashion shoot.

Rankin previously paid tribute to her skill, telling the BBC: “The photos Liz has created… are really sophisticated images… She understands that it’s a creation.”