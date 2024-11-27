Second man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after girl hurt in shooting

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl was seriously hurt in a shooting.

The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father after a gunman opened fire into their car in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and he remains in custody.

A police cordon at the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday has been bailed until early February.

The girl had surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

The pair were with her two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack.

Witnesses described the gunman shooting directly into the car, and the harrowing shouts of the girl’s mother after the shooting.

The area will see an increased police presence while detectives investigate and try to establish a motive.

Superintendent Owen Renowden previously said the shooting was “an appalling incident” as he appealed for witnesses.