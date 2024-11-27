Proclaimers to perform at Alex Salmond memorial service

The Proclaimers will perform at a memorial service for Alex Salmond taking place on St Andrew’s Day.

The service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh will be streamed live from 11am on Saturday.

Mr Salmond, a pivotal figure in Scottish politics for several decades, died aged 69 on October 12 in North Macedonia after having a heart attack.

A private family funeral was held near his home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on October 29.

The order of service for the memorial shows that as well as the Proclaimers – the rock duo from Leith – music will also be provided by singers Dougie MacLean and Sheena Wellington.

A number of Mr Salmond’s friends and political allies will give readings at the service, officiated by Rev Dr George J Whyte.

Tributes will be delivered by Kenny MacAskill – a longtime ally of Mr Salmond who joined the Alba Party – as well as the former first minister’s lawyer Duncan Hamilton KC, and Mr Salmond’s niece Christina Hendry.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing will read from The Wild Geese by Violet Jacob.

Conservative MP Sir David Davis, who shared a friendship with Mr Salmond despite a political divide, will read from John 14.

A statement from Mr Salmond’s family earlier this month said: “The family are overwhelmed by the level of public interest in attending Alex’s memorial service.

“Sadly, we cannot accommodate everyone who would like to attend but are pleased to say that the event will be live-streamed from St Giles’ Cathedral, with the service scheduled to begin at 11am on Saturday November 30.”