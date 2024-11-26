William tries flying drone during Army live firing exercise

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the “reality” of drone warfare as he tried flying an unmanned aerial vehicle during a training session with the Welsh Guards.

William became colonel of the regiment last year and joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain.

Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict.

The Prince of Wales (left) tries out a general-purpose machine gun (Aaron Chown/PA)

The prince appeared to enjoy flying the aircraft and one of the regiment’s senior drone operators said afterwards that each one cost £7,000.

He said about the prince: “With the drones he was saying what’s happening is reality.”

The drone operator, who declined to give his name, added: “It’s a new bit of kit brought into a military context.

“Drones have been a thing for years but now we’re utilising them as an asset on the ground and it’s proven successful in current affairs that’s actually happening now.”

William wore camouflage gear and a beret for his visit to Salisbury Plain and the former Army officer also got to grips with a sniper’s rifle and fired a machine gun.