More than one in 20 IVF treatments for single women

A rising number of single women are embarking on parenthood without a partner, figures suggest.

Some 6% of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles in 2022 were for single women, a rise from 2% in 2012, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said.

Between 2012 and 2022, the number of single women having IVF or donor insemination treatment increased from 1,400 to 4,800, the fertility regulator said.

A new HFEA report highlights how egg freezing – a way for women to keep their fertility options open for later in life – is one of the “fasting growing” treatments.

Between 2018 and 2022, those storing eggs were mostly single women, with 89% of egg storage cycles among this group.

Just one in 10 egg freezing treatments were among heterosexual couples, but this group was more likely to thaw eggs for treatment compared with single women.

Single women were an average of 36 when they started IVF, with couples starting treatment at a slightly younger age, according to the report.

Almost nine in 10 (89%) IVF treatments in 2022 were among opposite-sex couples, the HFEA said.

The authors highlighted how single women and lesbians had the highest birth rates after undergoing treatment.

In 2022, one in six IVF cycles among lesbians was so-called “reciprocal IVF”, where one woman carries an embryo created from their partner’s egg.

The HFEA said that IVF funding was least common for single patients and female same-sex couples compared with heterosexual couples in 2022.

About 16% of lesbian couples and 18% of single patients had NHS funding for their first IVF treatment, compared with 52% of heterosexual couples aged 18-39, it found.

“In the UK, different family groups can access a wide range of reproductive options when starting their fertility journey,” said Julia Chain, chairwoman of the HFEA.

“While the number of female same-sex couples and single patients having fertility treatment continues to rise, we continue to see lower rates of NHS-funded treatment.

“While the HFEA does not regulate funding, we encourage those who commission fertility services to review their eligibility criteria and consider whether these have an adverse impact on access to treatment and we hope that this report will generate further discussion.

“We also encourage healthcare providers to make sure the information they provide represents the diversity of families and patients accessing treatment, so that everyone can receive an inclusive experience.”

For the first time, the report also highlights the proportion of families who are using surrogacy.

In 2022, heterosexual couples accounted for 39% of surrogacy cycles, with “other family types” making up the other 61%.

Surrogacy cycles accounted for 0.4% of all IVF treatments in 2022,

Ms Chain added: “This is the first time we have published data on who is having surrogacy treatment.

“Although the HFEA has a limited role in surrogacy arrangements and the number of surrogacy cycles is comparatively small, accounting for less than one per cent of IVF treatments in 2022, we are able to provide a snapshot of the different family types undergoing surrogacy.”

Sarah Lambert, head of policy at Gingerbread, the charity for single-parent families, said: “Families come in all shapes and sizes and we know that the biggest differences in children’s wellbeing are down to the quality of relationships and not family structure.

“It’s therefore disappointing to see discrimination against single parents persist and we welcome the calls from the HFEA to ensure that families in all their diversity are represented and supported at each point of the IVF journey.”

Simon Blake, chief executive of Stonewall, said: “It’s been over two years since the 2022 Women’s Health Strategy for England pledged to remove the unfair financial barriers that LGBTQ plus couples face trying to access NHS IVF services.

“But as this report shows, change is far too slow – so inequity in access to fertility treatment and support remains.

“Unlike for heterosexual couples, 90% of integrated health care boards in England require LGBTQ plus couples to self-fund at least six cycles of artificial insemination before they are eligible for NHS IVF treatment.

“This is simply unaffordable for many and means LGBTQ plus couples are often unable to start a family.

“Urgent change is needed so all people who want children have the same access to services, and their sexuality does not determine the choices available to them.”