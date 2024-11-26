More heavy rain and strong winds to hit UK as Storm Conall named

More heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit parts of the UK on Wednesday with the arrival of another named storm.

Up to 50mm could fall in parts of southern England after a new weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office.

It comes just days after Storm Bert left hundreds of homes flooded, turned roads into rivers and saw winds of more than 80mph.

The latest storm, called Conall, is the third of the season and was named by the Dutch Weather Service, which along with the Met Office and

Met Eireann in Ireland name storms so that the communication of severe weather is easier.

There were more than 90 flood warnings and more than 120 flood alerts still issued across the UK on Tuesday evening.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place in Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

(PA Graphics)

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering southern England, including Kent, Sussex and the Isle of Wight, and a small area around Plymouth in Devon from 10pm on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday.

The warning area will widely see 15-20mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas and a lower chance of 50mm in parts of the south east, with some travel disruption and flooding of “a few homes and businesses” likely.