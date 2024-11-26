‘I was murdered’ says suicide note from abused young mother, trial hears

A vulnerable young mother lay down in front of an express train after leaving a suicide note claiming “I was murdered” after suffering years of alleged abuse by her ex-boyfriend, a court has heard.

Hairdresser Kiena Dawes, 23, also said her former partner Ryan Wellings, 30, had, “killed me”, Preston Crown Court was told.

Wellings denies manslaughter, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour to Ms Dawes during their two-year relationship.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Paul Greaney KC told jurors that on July 22 2022, Ms Dawes, from Fleetwood, Lancashire, had driven to a friend’s home, but when she got there, her friend was in the shower.

The “bright and popular” young mother let herself in, then placed down the car seat with her nine-month-old daughter still inside and then left the house, Mr Greaney said.

She then travelled to a country lane near the West Coast Main Line. She was later struck by a train travelling at 110mph.

Mr Greaney said Ms Dawes had left her mobile phone alongside her daughter and had written a suicide note on it.

Ms Dawes’ phone note, shown on screen in court, read: “The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no one could imagine.

“I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I didn’t deserve it.

“I hope my life saves another by police services acting faster. Don’t let bullies live free.”

Addressing her daughter, she then wrote: “I’m sorry I let you go … I’m so sorry I had to go.

“The world turned their back on me. I was strong. I had dreams. I had a future at one point. That was taken away from me.”

She added in the note she hoped her daughter was “kept away from the monster who is called her dad”.

Mr Greaney told jurors Ms Dawes’ own words represented the prosecution case, that her death was caused by Wellings’ actions and he is guilty of her manslaughter.

He said almost from the beginning of their relationship, Wellings had repeatedly subjected Ms Dawes to controlling and coercive behaviour, abuse and violence, over a prolonged period.

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, the court heard.

Wellings exploited her mental health condition, jurors heard, and while the condition played a part in her decision to take her own life, so too did his abuse, including a final assault which left her in hospital 11 days before she took her own life.

The defendant claims Ms Dawes’ accusations against him are either untrue or exaggerated and any injuries she suffered before her death were a result of his attempts to restrain her or accidental.

The couple first met each other through Ms Dawes’ brother, a friend of the defendant, in January 2020 and an “intense” relationship began. within weeks Wellings had his new girlfriend’s name and face tattooed on his body, the court heard.

After the first Covid lockdown began, Ms Dawes moved to Dorset and Wellings followed shortly after.

But in May 2020 a friend of Ms Dawes visited the flat to find it smashed up and she told her friend that Wellings had tried to strangle her with an iPhone charger cable.

On another occasion, Wellings accused Ms Dawes of sleeping with a friend of theirs, screamed at her she was a “slag”, threw a stool at her and told her to kill herself, it is alleged.

Ms Dawes fled from the house, but later returned to him, a repeated pattern in their relationship.

The trial continues.