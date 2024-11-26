Fugitive wanted by FBI for 20 years after US bombings arrested in Wales

A suspected terrorist wanted by the FBI for more than 20 years after bombings in the US has been arrested in North Wales.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was one of the agency’s “most wanted fugitives” after two bombings in the San Francisco area of California in 2003.

San Diego was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police, at a property in a rural area next to woodland in Conwy on Monday.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where extradition proceedings began.

An FBI appeal poster for Daniel Andreas San Diego (FBI/PA)

The FBI said San Diego, who was born in Berkeley, California, has “ties” to an animal rights extremist group and there was a reward of 250,000 dollars (£199,000) for information leading directly to his arrest.

On August 28 2003, two bombs exploded approximately one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville, the agency said.

Then, on September 26 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton, a wanted poster read.

San Diego was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, in July 2004 over his alleged involvement, the FBI said.

FBI director Christopher Wray said: “Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way.”