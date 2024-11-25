Teenage driver who filmed himself steering with knees before crash is jailed

A teenage driver who filmed himself steering with his knees before he crashed into the back of another car, paralysing a mother from the neck down, has been jailed for two years and two months.

George Taylor, who had held his licence for less than 12 weeks at the time of the collision, was using his phone throughout his journey to college on January 18 last year, Norfolk Police said.

The 19-year-old, of Stretham, Cambridgeshire, recorded five videos showing him driving a Volkswagen Golf at speed and overtaking other vehicles while using his knees on his steering wheel, the force said.

He also made two calls and sent text messages.

At around 11am he failed to see a Skoda Fabia waiting to turn right in front of him on the A47 at East Tuddenham and crashed into the back of it.

Catherine, prior to the collision (Norfolk Police/PA)

The Skoda driver, a 40-year-old mother named Catherine, was paralysed from the neck down as a result of the collision and now requires lifelong care.

Taylor pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Norfolk Police said.

The force said he was sentenced to two years and two months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

He was also banned from driving for 40 months and told he must take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

The family of the victim said in a statement released through police: “Catherine has always been such a gregarious person with a great sense of humour and so full of life.

“She had a strong work ethic and would put her hand to anything and everything.

“She also dotes on her son.

“I’ll never forget that day when we were told she had been in an accident and then arriving at the hospital to be facing the reality that we may lose her.

“To hear that my only daughter may not survive was heartbreaking and, as her dad, all I wanted to do was make everything better for her.”

The statement continued: “The past 22 months have been traumatic and while I can’t change anything, I hope that by speaking out I can make others aware of what can happen on the roads.

“Catherine’s life was changed in a split second, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.

“My focus now is to help Catherine and her son as much as I can to make their lives as comfortable as possible.”

Sergeant Callum Walchester said that Taylor “didn’t set out… intending to cause unimaginable injuries to another person but sadly that is exactly what he did”.

“Catherine was a fit and healthy mother who now, as a result of Taylor’s actions, will live out the rest of her life paralysed and requiring lifelong care and support,” he said.

“Catherine and her family have agreed for us to tell her story to highlight the dangers that using a mobile phone poses, in the hope that no one else is in their position.

“This is testament to their strength and outlook and for that I thank them.

“George Taylor made multiple decisions to use his mobile phone that day and in doing so put himself and everyone else at significant risk.

“It was Catherine who has paid the price.”