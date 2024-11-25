Succession star backs calls for Scotland to become first ‘rewilding nation’

Acclaimed Scottish actor Brian Cox has backed calls for Scotland to be declared the world’s first “rewilding nation”.

The Succession star is urging people to support the Scottish Rewilding Alliance’s Rewilding Nation Charter, which calls on the Scottish Government to commit to “nature recovery” across 30% of the country’s land and seas.

It comes just days before the alliance, a coalition of more than 20 organisations, presents its vision for a rewilding nation to ministers at a reception in Edinburgh on December 3.

In a letter published in The Guardian on Monday, the Dundee-born actor lamented Scotland’s nature loss, saying: “Scotland is a beautiful country – but all is not what it seems.

“Scotland is one of the planet’s most nature-depleted countries. Centuries of over-exploiting the country’s natural resources have left us with somewhere that looks beautiful but is dwindling day-by-day.”

However the 78-year-old said there is hope for the future, and pointed to the growing movement for nature recovery in Scotland.

“Scots are modest, so shouting about our achievements doesn’t come naturally,” he said. “But we should be proud of our rewilding progress.

“We now have more than 150 rewilding projects across the country. Hundreds of people working to put things right again.

“Thousands more who know that rewilding can transform Scotland’s future for the better.

“My appeal to readers is to stand with your fellow Scots and support the Rewilding Nation Charter – urging the Scottish Government to declare Scotland the world’s first rewilding nation, together with urgent action to make it so.”

Brian Cox has backed calls for Scotland to be declared the world’s first ‘rewilding nation’ (James Manning/PA)

Steve Micklewight, co-convener of the alliance and chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “We are hugely grateful to Brian Cox for adding his voice to this vision of hope.

“Rewilding 30% of Scotland can be achieved by restoring habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, while maintaining and benefiting productive farmland.

“This would help tackle the nature and climate emergencies, while creating a wealth of benefits for people including jobs, health, sustainable food, clean air and water, re-peopling, and thriving communities.”

Cox joins fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio in supporting the campaign.

In a post on Instagram earlier this year that was liked by almost 100,000 people, the Titanic star said: “With this campaign, Scotland could be a world leader in rewilding its landscapes.”

The Rewilding Nation Charter can be found on the alliance website at rewild.scot/charter.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.