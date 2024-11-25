Major transport disruption and flood warnings continue from Storm Bert

Storm Bert is bringing further widespread disruption with public transport badly affected after “devastating” flooding over the weekend.

Several rail operators have cancelled services on Monday while more than 180 flood warnings remain in place.

Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

The River Taff flooding in Pontypridd, Wales on Sunday (Emmawales123/PA)

Two severe flood warnings, meaning there is danger to life, have been issued for the River Monnow in south-east Wales for Monmouth and Skenfrith, after a major incident was declared in the nearby Rhondda Cynon Taf region on Sunday.

In England, a severe flood warning has been issued for Billing Aquadrome and surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

More than 150 flood warnings and more than 200 flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency in England, with a further 22 flood warnings and 36 flood alerts in place in Wales.

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Stansted Airport after multiple fallen trees damaged the electrical overhead wires, with no trains expected to run until 2pm.

London Northwestern Railway reported that no rail services would operate through Northampton station due to the River Nene bursting its banks.

Southern, which runs rail services across the south-east of England, said some services on Monday will be cancelled or revised because of forecast severe weather, including on its London network and the West Coastway between Havant and Southampton.

Great Western Railways advised passengers not to travel on many of its major lines to London Paddington including Penzance, Bristol Temple Meads, Swindon, Reading and Worcester.

The Met Office forecast that rain in the south-east of England will clear on Monday but blustery showers could stick around for the north-west.

All of the forecaster’s rain warnings ended on Sunday but strong winds persist and rain from high ground will reach rivers, which could disrupt clean-up efforts.

A yellow wind warning remains in place for much of central and western Scotland until 10am, with gusts of up to 70mph likely in exposed areas.