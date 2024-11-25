In Pictures: Storm Bert brings severe flooding across UK

By contributor By PA Reporters
Storm Bert continued to cause disruption across the UK on Monday, with severe flooding in areas of Wales and Northamptonshire.
The Billing Aquadrome leisure park near Northampton has been severely affected by the storm, with firefighters and police working to evacuate residents.
On Sunday, Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said it has been “a really difficult weekend” and it is “absolutely devastating” for those affected by flooding.
Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK across the weekend.