In Pictures: Storm Bert brings severe flooding across UK

A holiday park in Northamptonshire was evacuated after being surrounded by floodwater.

An aerial view of flooding
43 people were evacuated from a leisure park in Northamptonshire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Storm Bert continued to cause disruption across the UK on Monday, with severe flooding in areas of Wales and Northamptonshire.

The Billing Aquadrome leisure park near Northampton has been severely affected by the storm, with firefighters and police working to evacuate residents.

A car driving on a flooded road
In England, a severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, has been issued for Billing Aquadrome and surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A person walking through a flood
A woman at the aquadrome wades through knee-deep water (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
An ambulance driving through floodwater
The storm brought more than 80% of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Sunday, Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said it has been “a really difficult weekend” and it is “absolutely devastating” for those affected by flooding.

A man walking through muddy floodwater
Rob Scholes, 75, was pictured walking through sludge as an apparent mud slide forced people from their homes in Cwmtillery in Wales (George Thompson/PA)
A boot abandoned in mud after the flooding in south Wales
A boot abandoned in mud after the flooding in south Wales (George Thompson/PA)
A car stranded in a flood
London Northwestern Railway reported that no rail services would operate through Northampton station due to the River Nene bursting its banks (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A man smiling stood in floodwater
Volunteers from the Red Cross and Re:Act have supported people at the Billing Aquadrome leisure park, providing them with hot food and drink (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK across the weekend.

A man and a child walking through flood water with fishing rods
Many have braved their way through the floods, including this hardy pair with fishing rods (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A firefighter driving through a flood
Firefighters helped to evacuate those at the Billing Aquadrome (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A road sign sticks out from a road
Several roads in Northamptonshire were cut off as the floodwaters rose (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Swans, ducks and geese near a flooded pond
The adverse conditions were welcomed by swans, ducks and geese who found their favourite ponds were substantially larger than usual (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
