Man released in Birmingham shooting investigation

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after one man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Birmingham has been released from the investigation.

Police were called to Rotton Park Road, near the junction with City Road in Edgbaston, just before 11pm on Friday to reports that two people had been shot.

One man, in his 30s, was found injured at a bus stop and taken to hospital where he remains, West Midlands Police said.

The second man, in his 20s, was found in a car but was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

His family are being supported by officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested but has now been released from the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from the homicide team, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we’re working at pace to understand exactly what happened.

“The shooting took place near the busy junction with City Road and it may be that you have information which can help our investigation progress.

“If so, please get in touch urgently.”

The force is continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area at the time, to contact the police via the Online Portal, or by calling 101 or Live Chat, quoting log 5228 of 22 November.