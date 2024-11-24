Major incident declared in South Wales as Storm Bert takes its toll

A major incident has been declared in South Wales after dozens of homes, businesses and a number of schools were affected by flooding during Storm Bert.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and South Wales Police have declared a major incident for the borough.

Meanwhile, a body has been found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry after he went missing in the River Conwy on Saturday, North Wales Police said.

The River Taff flooding in Pontypridd (Emmawales123/PA)

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council said “significant” flooding has taken place with the “impact looking to be more significant than the severe impact experienced during Storm Dennis” in 2020.

Rest centres for impacted residents have been set up at Pontypridd Library, Ystrad Sports Centre, Sobell Leisure Centre and Cynon Valley Indoor Bowls Centre.

A council spokesperson said: “Throughout the evening the severity of the weather has resulted in widespread impact with over 100 properties potentially flooded, both commercial and residential.

“Council assets have also been damaged, with Lido Ponty, Park and Dare Theatre and a number of schools impacted. Impacted schools will send out direct communications to families to make them aware.

“There are a number of highways closures, with a landslip on the Bwlch Mountain Road at Nantymoel closing this road, and South Wales Police closing bridges in Pontypridd.

“The advice to everyone is only travel if absolutely necessary.”

The River Taff flooding in Pontypridd, Wales (Ceri Davies/PA)

Sir Chris Bryant, MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, said there are about 10 different areas in his constituency affected by flooding and a fundraising page has been set up to help those in need.

The MP said the Rhondda river at Gelli was 53cm higher than it was during Storm Dennis in February 2020.

He added that the Rheola pub has been flooded for about the third time in five years and this time it was “like a river running through the middle of it”.

Sir Chris said: “Quite a few of the local people who I’ve spoken to today don’t have any insurance as if you’re hard up it’s the last bill you pay.”

Meanwhile, firefighters have been pumping water out of Sion Street in Pontypridd, where several homes have been flooded.

This is the second time in four years the street has experienced major flooding.

Residents attend to their properties on Sion Street in Pontypridd, Wales, following flooding (George Thompson/PA)

Residents on Sion Street have criticised NRW for not doing enough to prevent the flooding.

Paula Williams, whose house on Sion Street flooded, said: “We only knew something was happening because we had a neighbour knocking us. She was shouting ‘get the cars moved’.

“We managed to get the dog out down my parents’ so we didn’t have to worry about her and then it was all hands to the pump.”

Ms Williams blamed NRW for not listening to them the last time there was flooding.

She said: “This time there’s only about four inches of water come in but it’s in exactly the same place that we told NRW about last time, and they didn’t do anything about it.

“They’ve tried to convince everybody that the flood defences worked. I have got videos proving the flood defences don’t work.”

Ms Williams said the water was not coming over their walls and barriers, but up from underneath, forcing its way through their floorboards.

She added: “We had one flood alert yesterday morning at 10 o’clock, which is just the general keep an eye out alert.

“We had the actual flood warning, which is the risk to flooding properties, at about 7.40am this morning but the river had already flooded, it was too late by then.”

Ms Williams said it was the work of their neighbours and them fighting to protect the homes that stopped the flooding being as bad as in 2020.

Claire Instrell, whose home in Pontypridd was flooded four years ago but has avoided water this time, said: “At eight o’clock this morning, I got knocked up out of bed.

Resident Claire Instrell, whose home appears to have avoided being flooded but experienced it four years ago, watches proceedings on Sion Street, in Pontypridd, Wales (George Thompson/PA)

“The neighbours were going around locking everyone’s gates last night.”

Rania Koutsikou, 32, a part-time lecturer and PhD student at the University of South Wales, said: “We moved our car, moved some of our stuff and our dog upstairs, and we went to our neighbours who offered us help.

“We’re just trying to save what we can.

“Nobody (official) took any action yesterday, like brought us sandbags or anything.

“People are very keen to help, as you can see, everyone is around, offering coffee, offering cookies, fire service are here now.”

NRW has issued more than 100 flood warnings and alerts across the country, with bridges shut and roads closed.

Rising waters have been reported in other towns across the country, including Ebbw Vale and Aberdare, with landslides in North Wales.

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in North Wales, following a landslide on Saturday.

It comes after as much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, North Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday and wind gusts of up to 82mph were recorded in the Welsh village.

Roads have also seen massive disruption, with the M48 Severn Bridge between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire closed in both directions due to strong winds.

National Highways has advised motorists to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Rail lines have also been affected, with the Conwy Valley line, which runs from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the Heart of Wales lines – Swansea to Shropshire – set to be closed for the rest of Sunday.

Welsh Water has issued a “boil water” notice to all customers in the Blaenrhondda, Blaencwm, Tynewydd, Treherbert, Treorchy, Cwm-parc, Pentre, Ton Pentre, Gelli and Tonypandy areas, with immediate effect, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council said.

They are investigating a potential issue at Tynywaun Water Treatment Works which has been impacted by the storm weather.