Kate invites child survivors of Southport attack to her carol concert

The Princess of Wales has invited child survivors of the Southport stabbing to her annual Christmas carol concert.

Kate, who is recovering from cancer, has invited child survivors of the attack to her festive event at Westminster Abbey on December 6, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

It comes after the princess made a surprise visit with her husband William to meet the bereaved families of the victims in Southport last month.

The Princess of Wales arriving for the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service last year. (Chris Jackson/PA)

The royal couple met privately with the families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, who were fatally stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 in Southport, as well as the children’s dance teacher.

At the Southport Community Centre they met emergency responders involved in the attack and heard about their experiences.

The princess has set her sights on being able to stage the Together At Christmas service in 2024 despite the health challenges she has faced in what the Prince of Wales described as a “brutal” year.

It forms part of her gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

The Palace said Kate, who honoured the war dead at Remembrance events earlier this month, wanted the theme of this year’s carol service to celebrate those supporting others in need, with a focus on the importance of love and empathy.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh on a balcony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 10, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”

The Palace added: “This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

“This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

It will be the fourth time Kate has staged her Together At Christmas carol service, which is supported by The Royal Foundation.

The event will be filmed as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Members of the royal family will gather with the princess as around 1,600 people fill the abbey in London for musical performances by stars including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Among the invited guests will be people who have given support, either on a personal level with friends and family, or through their work or volunteering.

They have been nominated by charities associated with the royal family, and by Lord Lieutenants, the King’s representatives in counties across the UK.

Last year Kate and William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended, along with Kate’s Middleton family.