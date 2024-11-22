Ireland would arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says Simon Harris

Irish police would arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he arrived in Ireland, the country’s premier has said.

It comes after the International Criminal Court issued warrants were for Mr Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The ICC also issued a warrant for Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’s armed wing, over the October 7 2023 attacks that triggered Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Israel’s parliament (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israel is believed to have killed Mr Deif in an air strike but Hamas has never confirmed his death.

Asked by Irish national broadcaster RTE if Mr Netanyahu would be arrested in Ireland, Taoiseach Simon Harris said on Friday: “Yes, absolutely. We support international courts and we apply their warrants.”

He was not asked about any other individual.

Mr Harris has said the issuing of the warrants was an “extremely significant step”.

He said the court points to reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant bear criminal responsibility for crimes perpetrated in the war in Gaza, including the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.

In the case of the leadership of Hamas, the court points to reasonable grounds that Mr Deif, along with Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, agreed to carry out the attacks of October 7.

It says there are reasonable grounds that Mr Deif is responsible for crimes against humanity of murder, extermination, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, and taking hostages.

Mr Harris said: “These charges could not be more serious.

“The Government has long expressed its profound concern about the conduct of the war in Gaza and has stated clearly its belief that the rules of international law and international humanitarian law have not been upheld.

“We have insisted that international law must apply in all circumstances, at all times, and in all places, and that those responsible for breaches, those who commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, must be held fully to account.”