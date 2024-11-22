Conor McGregor to appeal after woman who said he raped her wins civil claim

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has said he intends to appeal, after a woman who said he raped her won a civil claim for damages.

Nikita Hand, who accused the sportsman of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, won her claim against him for damages in a civil case at the High Court in the Irish capital.

The jury delivered its verdict on Friday.

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was 248,603.60 euro (£206,714.31).

Mr McGregor made no comment as he left court, but later in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said he intends to appeal.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” he said.

He added: “I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

Speaking outside court earlier, Ms Hand said she hoped her case would remind victims of assault to keep “pushing forward for justice”.

“I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice,” she said.

“I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter’s, my family and friends tremendously.

“It’s something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.

Nikita Hand spoke outside the court (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter.”

Asked if she felt vindicated after the jury’s decision, she said: “Yes, I do. Thank you.”

Mr McGregor had faced an accusation that he “brutally raped and battered” Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, lost her case against another man, James Lawrence, whom she accused of assaulting her by allegedly having sex without her consent at the same hotel.

After eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge’s charge, the jury of eight women and four men spent six hours and 10 minutes deliberating before returning their verdict.

Mr McGregor shook his head after the jury read out that Ms Hand had won her case against him.

Mr McGregor was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

He sat in the back row of the court between his partner and his mother, Margaret.

Ms Hand, 35, cried and was hugged by her partner and supporters.

A number of police were in the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.

Ms Hand thanked her partner and family for their support.

She said: “I want to thank my partner Gary, who has been so supportive for the last four years and has held my hand throughout this trial every day and every other day.

“I want to thank my mam and all my family and friends.

Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Lastly, I want to thank my daughter Freya, who I’m most grateful for.

“She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice.

“I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served.”

Ms Hand said the weeks of her civil case against Mr McGregor have been a “nightmare”.

“I would like to start off by saying I’m overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody.”

She thanked her legal team, the judge and jury, gardai and paramedics, as well as doctors and nurses who provided her treatment and the Rape Crisis Centre.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, an emotional Ms Hand added: “I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial.

“For every person who reached out to me, a card, a letter, an email, everything, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you, I really appreciate it so much.”

Nikita Hand has been awarded more than 248,000 euro in damages (Brian Lawless/PA)

Earlier, as the judge returned to the courtroom, Mr McGregor could be heard breathing loudly and heavily.

Justice Alexander Owens warned those in the court to remain calm before the jury were called back.

“I understand the jury has a verdict,” Justice Owens said.

“I want everyone to remain calm. I want no scenes. Anyone who makes a scene will find themselves in jail.”

The case, which opened on November 5, had previously heard that on the day of the attack, Ms Hand and her work colleague, Danielle Kealy, went to the penthouse suite with Mr McGregor and Mr Lawrence after their work Christmas party.

They had given evidence that they had been partying all night from December 8 and into the morning of December 9, and had been heavily drinking and taking cocaine.

Ms Hand, a mother-of-one, told the court how Mr McGregor had pinned her to the bed in the hotel bedroom before assaulting her.

During her evidence to the court, Ms Hand said she thought she would never see her young daughter again when the MMA star was “choking” her.

The court heard that as she was being attacked, she “froze and couldn’t move or breathe”.

Nikita Hand lost her claim against James Lawrence (Brian Lawless/PA)

She said she had held up both hands and had tried to get away from him, but said the more she struggled, the more he appeared to like it.

“The only thing I could move was my head. I bit him but I can’t remember where. He didn’t like it, so he flipped me around and put his arm around my neck and choked me,” she said.

Ms Hand was left with extensive bruises and abrasions over her body, including purple and blue bruising along her hands and wrists, a bloodied scratch on her breast and tenderness on her neck, after she said she was placed in a “chokehold” by Mr McGregor.

Mr McGregor denied he caused the bruising across her body, saying they could have been caused when she “swan dived” into the bath in the hotel room.

The court heard Ms Hand suffered serious physical and psychological injuries as a result of the attack by Mr McGregor and that she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ms Hand was taken in an ambulance to the Rotunda Hospital the following day where she was assessed in the sexual assault treatment unit (SATU).

A paramedic who examined Ms Hand the day after the assault had told the court she had not seen “someone so bruised” in a long time.

Ms Hand had also been worried about a tampon she had been wearing on the night she was assaulted.

Dr Daniel Kane, a gynaecologist as well as a forensic examiner in sexual assault cases, explained how he had to use forceps to remove the tampon which had been “wedged inside”.

Ms Hand broke down several times as she gave evidence for almost three days and sought a number of breaks.

The jury had been told Ms Hand had to leave her job as a hairdresser and has not been able to work since, because of her mental health, that her relationship with her partner ended months after the incident, she had to move out of her home in Drimnagh, and her mortgage is now in arrears.

She also said she had to stop seeing a counsellor because she could no longer afford to pay for the sessions.

The court also heard that she has spent more than 4,000 euro (£3,326.54) on GP, pharmacy and psychotherapist costs.