British lawyer’s parents ‘devastated’ at her suspected poisoning death

The parents of a British lawyer who died after allegedly being served drinks laced with methanol in Laos have said they are “devastated by the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving daughter”.

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after the incident in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng last week.

Police in Laos have detained the manager and owner of a hostel in connection with the death of Ms White and five others, who are also believed to have been poisoned.

In a statement, Ms White’s parents said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving daughter Simone.

“Simone was one of a kind and had the most wonderful energy and spark for life.

“She was a soul who gave so much to so many and was loved by her family, friends and colleagues.

“Simone has been taken from us too soon, she will be sorely missed by her brother, grandmother and entire family.

“Our hearts go out to all other families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

An officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said no charges have been filed but a “number of people” have been detained in the case.

Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which is still operating but not accepting new guests, confirmed the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.

Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, whose work involved general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm’s website.

In a statement, the law firm said: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

“Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised (our firm’s) values.

“Our thoughts go out to all of Simone’s family, friends and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone. She will be sincerely missed.”

The FCDO said it was also providing consular assistance to British nationals being treated in hospital after the incident, as well as their families.

Five others are currently known to have died, including two Australian teenagers, an American and two Danish tourists.

The FCDO said it was in contact with the local authorities regarding the British nationals affected.

The Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng (Anupam Nath/AP)

Those poisoned in the incident are believed to have been served drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes used by disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, but can cause severe poisoning or death.

Duong Duc Toan, manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel, said staff were told by other guests that the women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on November 13, and they arranged transport to a hospital for them.

He said the women had joined more than 100 other guests for free shots of Lao vodka offered by the hostel two days earlier.

He said no other guest reported any issue, adding the alleged victims had then gone for a night-out, returning in the early hours of the morning.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones died after being evacuated from Vang Vieng for treatment in a Thai hospital.

A second Australian was reported to have died on Friday following the incident.

Australia said “several foreign nationals” had been victims of methanol poisoning.

The US State Department confirmed an American had died and Denmark’s Foreign Ministry said two of its citizens also died in “the incident in Laos”, but neither would comment directly on a link to the methanol poisoning that killed Ms Jones.

Thai authorities confirmed Ms Jones died because of a “brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system”.

Landlocked Laos is one of south-east Asia’s poorest nations and a popular tourist destination.

Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.

Officials in Laos have released almost no details about the case, with the government keeping a tight lid on information.

The country is a one-party communist state with no organised opposition.