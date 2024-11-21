Here is a list of the top 50 most used and least used railway stations in Britain in 2023/24, based on the number of passenger entries and exits.

The figures have been published by the Office of Rail and Road.

The list reads, from left to right: name of station and location; total number of passenger entries and exits in 2023/24; (in brackets) total number of entries and exits in 2022/23 plus ranking in 2022/23.

– Top 50 most used

1 London Liverpool Street: 94,499,824 (2022/23: 80,448,194; 1st)

2 London Paddington: 66,859,098 (59,182,926; 2nd)

3 Tottenham Court Road, London: 64,219,040 (34,877,768; 7th)

4 London Waterloo: 62,525,274 (57,789,780; 3rd)

5 Stratford, London: 56,570,866 (44,136,784; 6th)

6 London Victoria: 50,829,676 (45,563,972; 5th)

7 London Bridge: 50,045,010 (47,657,264; 4th)

8 Farringdon, London: 46,049,862 (31,459,904; 9th)

9 Bond Street, London: 38,307,986 (19,400,416; 19th)

10 London Euston: 36,185,290 (31,318,408; 10th)

11 London St Pancras International: 35,959,980 (33,296,120; 8th)

12 Whitechapel, London: 35,246,924 (23,307,210; 14th)

13 Birmingham New Street: 33,335,376 (30,726,280; 11th)

14 Manchester Piccadilly: 25,776,162 (23,558,364; 13th)

15 Glasgow Central: 24,964,246 (20,767,954; 17th)

16 Leeds: 24,891,386 (23,964,156; 12th)

17 London Kings Cross: 24,483,826 (23,287,414; 15th)

18 Clapham Junction, London: 22,858,198 (20,790,150; 16th)

19 Highbury & Islington, London: 21,827,580 (20,601,096; 18th)

20 Edinburgh: 21,307,916 (18,212,628; 21st)

21 East Croydon, London: 19,605,338 (18,514,458; 20th)

22 Gatwick Airport: 19,489,656 (16,507,980; 22nd)

23 London Charing Cross: 17,701,302 (16,191,196; 24th)

24 Canada Water, London: 17,517,222 (16,226,090; 23rd)

25 Romford, London: 14,820,206 (11,603,078; 32nd)

26 Canary Wharf, London: 14,787,440 (9,924,606; 38th)

27 Brighton: 14,547,650 (14,052,890; 25th)

28 Glasgow Queen Street: 14,503,312 (12,283,736; 30th)

29 London Blackfriars: 13,945,996 (12,904,992; 27th)

30 Vauxhall, London: 13,931,936 (13,012,334; 26th)

31 Ealing Broadway, London: 13,699,654 (8,237,356; 48th)

32 Reading: 13,490,220 (12,400,988; 29th)

33 Woolwich, London: 13,237,072 (8,339,576; 47th)

34 Barking, London: 13,236,252 (12,730,212; 28th)

35 Ilford, London: 13,162,522 (8,750,562; 43rd)

36 Liverpool Central: 12,610,748 (11,401,980; 33rd)

37 Wimbledon, London: 12,581,430 (11,693,876; 31st)

38 Liverpool Lime Street: 12,278,888 (11,101,930; 34th)

39 Cardiff Central: 11,499,126 (10,185,022; 37th)

40 London Marylebone: 10,966,304 (10,307,792; 35th)

41 Abbey Wood, London: 10,655,006 (7,118,664; 52nd)

42 London Fenchurch Street: 10,446,678 (10,207,634; 36th)

43 Bristol Temple Meads: 10,227,188 (9,291,680; 40th)

44 Cambridge: 10,033,088 (9,341,600; 39th)

45 West Ham, London: 9,647,284 (9,051,654; 41st)

46 Sheffield: 9,449,310 (8,677,012; 44th)

47 Finsbury Park, London: 9,363,598 (8,559,032; 45th)

48 Stansted Airport: 9,280,540 (7,906,474; 50th)

49 Custom House, London: 9,238,076 (5,272,498; 80th)

50 York: 9,185,236 (8,862,978; 42nd)

