Man arrested in connection with fatal Creeslough service station explosion

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion at a service station in Co Donegal in 2022, which claimed the lives of 10 people.

Four men, three women and three young people, their ages ranging from five to 59, died in the blast on the afternoon of Friday October 7 in the Irish village of Creeslough.

Police said the man, 60, was arrested on Thursday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The boarded-up petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal (David Young/PA)

The man is being held at a garda station in the north-western region.

The investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford garda station, where an incident room has been established.

The investigation continues to be led by local gardai, supported by a number of different agencies.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty from Sydney, Australia, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh “Hughie” Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were killed in the explosion.