Man, 92, faces trial next year accused of rape and murder of woman 57 years ago

A 92-year-old man will face trial next year accused of the rape and murder of a woman who was found strangled to death in her home 57 years ago.

Ryland Headley is accused of killing 75-year-old Louisa Dunne.

Her body was found by a neighbour inside her home on Britannia Road in the Easton area of Bristol on June 28 1967.

The cause of her death was recorded as strangulation and asphyxiation.

Headley is accused of the rape and murder of Ms Dunne on dates between June 26 and 29.

The defendant did not attend a brief hearing at Bristol Crown Court where Judge Martin Picton set a trial date of June 16.

The trial will take place before a High Court judge and is expected to last up to three weeks.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for February 14.

No application for bail was made and Headley, of Clarence Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, was remanded into custody.