Jury in civil case against Conor McGregor begins its deliberations at High Court

The jury in a civil case against Conor McGregor has begun its deliberations at the High Court in Dublin.

Mr McGregor is facing an accusation in the civil action that he “brutally raped and battered” Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Nikita Ni Laimhin, who is also known as Nikita Hand, outside the High Court in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, is also suing another man, James Lawrence, for assault.

Following two weeks of evidence and a number of days listening to closing speeches and the judges’ charge, the jury of eight women and four men started their deliberations at 3.03pm on Thursday.

Justice Owens spent two days summing up evidence heard over eight days, from witnesses including Ms Hand, Mr McGregor, Mr Lawrence, as well as police, paramedics, psychiatrists, an actuary, colleagues of Ms Hand as well as a former principal forensic medical officer.

He told the jury that he has concluded the evidence and is now asking them to go and deliberate in relation to the matters.

He reminded them of a number of legal principles, including the standard of proof in a civil case which is on the balance of probabilities.

Justice Owens also reminded the jury, that if they reach a verdict to award damages, there are a number of types of damages to consider including general, which covers pain and suffering to date and into the future, as well as distress and recognition of vindication.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens outside the High Court in Dublin, where mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is appearing for a personal injury case against him (Brian Lawless/PA)

Another type of damage includes aggravated damage which is payment to recognition of offences that shock the plaintiff.

He urged them to be careful not to double count and to ensure they write everything down.

Exemplary damages are punitive damages which are to punish the defendant.

He said it should be an offence that is really serious, and that they can regard rape as really serious.

Justice Owens also said that someone attempting to cover up matters or making statements that are “patently untrue” are also serious.

Justice Owens told the jury to keep both of their feet “firmly on the ground” and to “use their common sense”.

He told the jury that if they reach the stage of awarding damages, and when assessing what to give when for loss of earnings, to deduct 15% from their figure.

He told them this was called a deduction for contingencies as we live in “an uncertain world”, and the courts say these things have to be taken into account.