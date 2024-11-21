Jude Law says fossil fuel companies need to answer for their actions

Two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law has criticised fossil fuel companies, saying they “need to answer” for their environmental actions.

The British actor joined Academy Award winner Sir Mark Rylance, Irish comedian and actress Aisling Bea, 1917 star George MacKay, Oscar nominee Michael Shannon and model and actress Lily Cole to back Global Witness’s Payback Time campaign.

Ahead of climate summit Cop29 drawing to a close on Friday, famous faces have joined the charity in claiming that oil and gas companies “broke” the climate, amid extreme weather events over the last year, and “they should pay to fix it”.

Sir Mark Rylance is backing the campaign (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The UN talks, which are taking place in Azerbaijan, are looking at securing climate finance for low-income countries.

They come in the wake of devastating weather extremes, and warnings that 2024 is on track to be another record hot year and the world is heading for a “catastrophic” 3.1C of warming on current policies.

Law, 51, said: “Oil, gas and coal are harming our planet, causing a surge in deadly weather events. It’s time for fossil fuel firms to answer for their actions.”

Also among the backers of the Global Witness campaign are Ireland’s former president Mary Robinson, English musicians Brian Eno and Jon Hopkins, Ahsoka actress Rosario Dawson, Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright as well as directors Adam McKay, known for The Big Short, and Joshua Oppenheimer, who made The Act Of Killing.

Michael Shannon said: “This is the most important issue facing humanity today. The earth will survive. But we are destroying ourselves.

“We are destroying our children’s future. The evidence is irrefutable and persistent. Please acknowledge this and find space in your heart to do something about it.”

Next month, his musical The End, also starring MacKay, and directed by Oppenheimer, comes out.

Comedian and writer Aisling Bea (Ian West/PA)

The film is an apocalyptic musical about a wealthy family living in an underground bunker several years after the end of the world, to which they directly contributed.

MacKay said: “I am honoured and proud to be part of this action, and part of the film The End. Hopefully, it will spark a new beginning and continuation of truth.”

Fossil fuels account for more than 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN.

Azerbaijan, which has been criticised by human rights campaigners for cracking down on environmental activists in the country as it hosts Cop29, is a major oil and gas producer.

It has previously rejected claims of a crackdown on environmental defenders, and denied holding political prisoners.