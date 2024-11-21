How Prescott made headlines when Chumbawamba singer soaked him at 1998 Brits

John Prescott hit the headlines after Danbert Nobacon of punk rock band Chumbawamba threw iced water over his head at the 1998 Brit Awards.

During the award ceremony, the musician ran over with an ice bucket to the former deputy prime minister’s table where he was sat with his wife, Pauline, and other guests, soaking the politician.

The politician, who has died aged 86, later described the incident as “utterly contemptible” and considered pressing charges.

Chumbawamba perform their hit single Tubthumping at the start of the Brit Awards ceremony in 1998 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Police were called to the London Arena after the incident, where Nobacon had performed the band’s hit single, Tubthumping, with the band that night.

The statement issued by Mr Prescott’s office at the time said: “It now appears that it was a publicity stunt designed to draw attention to the group’s act.

“He thinks it is utterly contemptible that his wife and other women-folk should have been subjected to such terrifying behaviour simply because they were accompanying a public figure at an event designed to support the British music industry.”

John Prescott attending the 1998 Brit Awards with his wife Pauline, right (Peter Jordan/PA)

Nobacon claimed his actions were not a publicity stunt, but felt the politician had performed one by attending the award ceremony a year after Labour came to power.

The musician told reporters at the time: “It was a metaphor for the underdog pissing on the steps of Downing Street.

“People talk about New Labour being wonderful, but they are an illusion and say the same things as everyone else, but with bigger smiles and sharper suits.”

Nobacon was an active member of the British band Chumbawamba from 1982 to 2004 before moving on to focus on solo work.

When presenting a prize at the British Soap Awards the following year, Mr Prescott made a jokey reference to his soaking by saying: “I was a little apprehensive, I had to make sure Chumbawamba weren’t here.

“I didn’t know whether to put on a dinner suit or a wetsuit.”