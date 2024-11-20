Weather warnings in place as cold snap grips Ireland

A cold snap has gripped Ireland with both yellow and orange weather warnings in place.

Temperatures are set to plummet to -4C overnight, and rain, sleet and snow are expected to spread from the west potentially creating difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility and disruption to public transport.

An orange warning for snow and ice applies to counties Clare, Limerick, Galway and Tipperary from midnight to noon where significant snowfall is expected.

There is also an orange warning for snow and rain for counties Cork and Waterford from midnight to noon on Thursday where heavy rain is expected to turn to sleet and snow.

Meanwhile, there is a yellow warning for snow and ice for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath and Longford from 9pm on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.

In Northern Ireland the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow until 10am on Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero overnight, with lows of -4C possible in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The Met Office said icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday, and a few sleet or snow showers are also likely at times, particularly close to coasts.