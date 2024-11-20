Express & Star
Close

Remains of baby found in field in Greater Manchester

Police were called to Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field, Salford.

By contributor By Ted Hennessey, PA
Published
Police tape
Police were called to Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field (PA)

The remains of a baby have been found in a field in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field, Salford, at about 1pm on Wednesday after a member of the public discovered the body.

There has been a major police presence at the scene throughout the afternoon, according to reports.

Greater Manchester Police will hold a press conference on Cleggs Lane at about 5.30pm.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular