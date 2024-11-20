Met officer under investigation following crash which killed pregnant woman

A Metropolitan Police officer is under investigation for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving after a heavily pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a crash with an unmarked police vehicle.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the 38-year-old woman, who was in the full-term of her pregnancy, was killed in the collision in south-east London on October 17.

The police watchdog said two unmarked police vehicles were travelling in the Eltham area at around 6.15pm as they responded to an unrelated incident before one of the cars was involved in a crash with the vehicle driven by the woman on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road.

In a statement, the IOPC said the officer driving the police vehicle involved in the collision and the officer driving the other police vehicle were advised they are under criminal investigation for potential driving offences, which include causing death by dangerous driving.

The two officers who drove the police cars are also being investigated for potential gross misconduct, while a third officer – a passenger in the vehicle involved in the collision – is being investigated for potential misconduct, the watchdog added.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The deaths of the woman and her baby are tragic, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends, and all of those affected.

“We have met with the woman’s family to explain our role and we will provide them with regular updates as our investigation progresses.

“The woman’s family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“This was a devastating incident on a busy road and our investigators are working hard to establish all of the circumstances leading up to the collision and the actions of the officers involved.

“At the end of our investigation we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider possible criminal charges and also decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”