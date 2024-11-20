Man, 92, in court charged with rape and murder after woman’s death 57 years ago

A 92-year-old man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the rape and murder of a woman who was found strangled to death in her home 57 years ago.

Ryland Headley, of Ipswich, Suffolk, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne, who was found dead by a neighbour in the Easton area of Bristol in 1967.

He was charged overnight and appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court via video link from a police station on Wednesday.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told him: “There are two charges which are alleged against you.

“The first is that between the 26th and 29th of June 1967 in Easton, Bristol, you murdered Louisa Dunne.

“The second allegation is that between the same dates in Bristol, you raped Louisa Dunne, a woman.”

Headley, who was accompanied by his solicitor, was not asked to enter pleas to the two charges against him.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and that he understood the hearing was taking place as if he was physically present in court.

The judge added: “The two matters are going to be sent to the crown court.

“A hearing at Bristol Crown Court will be tomorrow, at or about 10am.

“I have no power to consider the question of your bail, and therefore you will be remanded in custody until tomorrow.”

Ms Dunne’s body was found by a neighbour inside her home on Britannia Road in the Easton area of Bristol on June 28 1967.

The cause of her death was recorded as strangulation and asphyxiation.

Speaking ahead of Headley’s appearance in court, Detective Inspector Dave Marchant of Avon and Somerset Police said: “This development marks a hugely significant moment in this investigation.

“Now criminal proceedings are under way it’s important to stress the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“Any speculation or misinformation on the circumstances of this case has the potential to prejudice these ongoing proceedings.

“We’ve updated Louisa’s family about this charging decision and a specialist liaison officer will continue to support them in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Headley, of Clarence Road, will appear before Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.