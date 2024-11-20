Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Snow continues to blanket parts of the UK

Temperatures dropped below zero in some parts of the country on Wednesday morning.

By contributor By PA
Published
Aerial view of snow in Goathland
Fresh snow covering the village of Goathland in the North York Moors National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

People across the UK continued to battle snow and ice on Wednesday as the country woke up to another day of freezing conditions.

Temperatures dropped below zero this morning, with the south-west and south-east of England reaching -1C, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office issued three yellow weather warnings covering parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the east and north of England, the Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

A lorry driving through snow
Vehicles navigated snowy conditions on the A169 near Saltergate in the North York Moors National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)
A sheep walking in the snow
A sheep in the snow near Goathland in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Houses covered with snow
Overnight snowfall blanketed Wolverhampton (Jacob King/PA)
An aerial shot of Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside covered in snow
Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside woke up to a festive scene (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A woman walking her dog in the snow
A woman walks her dog in fresh snow in Goathland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Morning snow in Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside
Houses, cars and roads were covered with snow this morning in Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A woman dressed in a coat and gloves walking in the snow
A woman dressed for the snow in Goathland (Danny Lawson/PA)
A yellow car and a woman walking pictured in the snow
The Met Office warned that some vehicles could be stranded (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wolverhampton roads and houses covered in snow
Wolverhampton turned white (Jacob King/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular