In Pictures: One Direction stars join family and friends at Liam Payne funeral

Members of One Direction were among the mourners gathered for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday.

Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined other guests at the private service to remember Payne following his death aged 31 last month.

Prior to the funeral starting dozens of locals and fans gathered to pay their final respects to Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne pulled up outside St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

On top of the carriage, there was a red floral tribute which said ‘son’ and a blue tribute which said ‘daddy’, in reference to the son, Bear, that Payne shares with Cheryl Tweedy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A funeral director places a floral tribute which said ‘Daddy’ in the churchyard at the funeral service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pallbearers carried Payne’s coffin into the church (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The service was held at St Mary’s Church in Amersham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former One Direction band member Harry Styles, dressed in black, arrived for the service in a BMW (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Styles was joined by bandmate Niall Horan … (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Zayn Malik … (Jonathan Brady/PA)

… and Louis Tomlinson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Music mogul Simon Cowell, right, who put Payne, Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010, was also among the mourners (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cheryl Tweedy, who was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018, also attended (Jonathan Brady/PA)