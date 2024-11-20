In Pictures: One Direction stars join family and friends at Liam Payne funeral
Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined other guests at the private service in Buckinghamshire.
By contributor By PA
Members of One Direction were among the mourners gathered for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday.
Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined other guests at the private service to remember Payne following his death aged 31 last month.
Prior to the funeral starting dozens of locals and fans gathered to pay their final respects to Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.