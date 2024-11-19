Winter breakdowns up by more than a fifth in four years

The number of winter breakdowns recorded on motorways and major A roads in England has risen by 22% in four years, sparking concerns over gritters being blocked.

National Highways said it recorded 68,893 breakdowns on its network between November 2023 and January 2024.

There were 56,517 during the same period in 2019/20.

Over the past five winters the most common reasons for breakdowns have been tyre issues and loss of power (Danny Lawson/PA)

Over the past five winters, the most common reasons for breakdowns have been tyre issues (19% of incidents) and loss of power (8% of incidents).

National Highways warned that in snowy and icy conditions, lorries can struggle to drive up steep inclines and become stranded, resulting in road blockages which prevent gritters from spreading salt.

A survey of 2,000 adults in England commissioned by the Government-owned company suggested that many drivers embark on winter journeys without being fully prepared.

It indicated only 34% travel with a supply of water, just 10% have emergency food and only 21% have a fully-charged mobile phone.

National Highways uses the acronym Trip to remind drivers to: Top-up fuel, water and oil; Rest every two hours; Inspect tyres and lights; and Prepare by planning for severe weather.

Duncan Smith, executive director of operations at National Highways, said: “Preparation is key to staying safe during winter journeys and we’re already playing our part by lifting roadworks on key routes in time for Black Friday deliveries next week, helping logistics companies.

“Across the entire winter season, we have traffic officers, control operators and operations colleagues working around the clock to keep roads accessible, providing a smoother travel experience for all.

“We’re now asking road users to do their bit too.

“Packing the right essentials and driving cautiously in poor weather can make all the difference.

“So, if you’re planning to use the roads, check your vehicle, plan ahead and use our Trip guidance to get winter-ready.”

A gritter salts a road in the centre of Buxton, Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

National Highways has 535 gritters and more than 240,000 tonnes of rock salt in its salt barns.

Gritters spread rock salt, which combines with moisture on roads to prevent ice forming when temperatures drop below freezing.

Salt does not directly melt snow but gritters can be fitted with snowploughs when necessary.